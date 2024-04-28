Advisor Tourism visits Police Lines Mansehra; reviews process of recruitments in police

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Police Lines Mansehra wherein he went round the camp of youth coming for the ongoing new recruitments in the police force under the management of education and Testing Evaluation Agency (ETEA).

He on the spot witnessed the physical test procedure and examined various stages of the new police recruitment.

The CM's Advisor after keeping himself abreast with the process of physical examination at the camp and getting feedback from the testing organizers, contacted the District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra and pointed out some flaws relating to the police joining test, recruitment and security arrangements. He asked DPO to visit the camp for his personal supervision.

He emphasized on the need to remove the bottlenecks to make all recruitment processes more transparent and further improve security arrangements there.

He underlined the need to ensure that the test is based purely on merit as he said the present KP govt will ever never compromise the rule of law and merit so that the talent of our educated and talented youth is not wasted and instead merit and transparency is ensured at every cost in the recruitment and appointment process including the physical test for the Jawans joining the KP police.

The DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur in the light of the instructions of the CM's Advisor Zahid Chanzeb, visited the police lines and reviewed the security arrangements for the ongoing physical test of Jawans recruitments under the auspices of ETEA.

He assured the Advisor Tourism that all stages of police recruitment will be made transparent in every respect as per needs of merit and transparency whereas foolproof security arrangements will be ensured around the vicinity of testing camp.

Zahid Chanzeb on this occasion made it clear that the present PTI-led provincial government wanted to ensure the supremacy of merit in all sectors including the police force and to give equal opportunities to the educated youth to join with full confidence and freely demonstrate their God gifted capabilities.

He said that our valiant police force is the pride of the people and its Jawans are our valuable asset who have always safeguarded the lives, properties, honour and dignity of the ordinary citizens.

He acknowledged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has fulfilled aspirations of the people without any fear or favour in line with its great mission and has also rendered matchless sacrifices for the sake of duty.

The DPO Mansehra on this occasion also assured the candidates, who had gathered at the camp for the physical test, that the police recruitment will be purely on the basis of merit and those who met the criteria would join KP police force for sure accordingly to the merit policy of KP government.

