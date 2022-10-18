UrduPoint.com

Advisor Visits Yadgar-e-Shuhda Of Karsaz Tragedy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh chief minister advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab paid a visit to "Yadgar e Shuhda" (Martyrs Memorial) established at Karsaz in memory of the martyrs of 18th October 2007 and recited Fatiha after laying flowers.

Talking to media representatives on the occasion, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that 18th October is a historic day as on the arrival of the beloved leader Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in Karachi, the workers sacrificed their lives.

He said that the struggle of the Pakistan People's Party will continue and our morale has never been weakened by such incidents and accidents.

He said that the nation remembers those who have made history and no one can stop the good works.

The Administrator Karachi said that the workers in Multan and Malir have proved that they are with the PPP and we have regained the seats that were taken away from us.

He said that PPP believes in the rights of the people and resides in the hearts of the people.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the leaders who live in the hearts cannot be removed under any circumstances.

The construction work we have started will soon produce a significant change for the citizens. Karachi's infrastructure is being improved and the roads that were damaged are being repair.

