Advocate Kafil Ahmed Abbasi Appointed As Additional Advocate General

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Advocate Kafil Ahmed Abbasi appointed as additional advocate general

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution department has notified with the approval of the Competent Authority, Chief Minister Sindh, that Advocate Kafil Ahmed Abbasi has been appointed as Additional Advocate General Sindh on terms and conditions as admissible under the rules, with immediate effect.

This was announced in a handout issued here on Monday.

