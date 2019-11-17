UrduPoint.com
Aerial Firing Going Unnoticed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Aerial firing in jubilation has become a great nuisance for the residents in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station.

The residents of the area expressed grave concern on the indifferent attitude of police and district administration for not taking any action as it could result in death or injury in the locality.

Fireworks and aerial firing have not only become a routine during marriages but a part of celebrations.

Aerial firing has claimed a number of precious lives and only criminal apathy of the concerned is responsible for its continuation.

On the other hand, City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed to launch operation against those involved in aerial firing and action would be taken against them according to law.

