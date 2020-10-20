Afghan Consul General meets Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq Tuesday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have brotherly relations and both the neighboring countries have common religion, history and culture.

He said this during a meeting in his office with the Afghan Consul General Najibullah Ahmadzai, who briefed him on the issues of Afghan students studying in various fields of KMU, said a press release issued here.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq upraised the Afghan Consul General that being the only public sector medical university in the province; KMU has vast opportunities for knowledge and research for Afghan students.

He said that 78 Afghan students were studying in the constituent institutes of KMU on the special directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Apart from tuition fees in the fields of MBBS, BDS, Physiotherapy, Nursing, Paramedical Sciences and Basic Medical Sciences, Rs. 238,000 per student was being provided annually under the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship scheme sponsored by HEC in the form of hostel, food and books and stationery expenses.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq told the Afghan Consul General that besides Master, MPhil and PhD in Public Health, Basic Medical Sciences and Medical education, bachelor programmes in all important fields of medicine such as MBBS, BDS, nursing, physiotherapy and paramedical sciences were offering at KMU.

He said that all these programmes have vast opportunities for admissions and training for Afghan students. He agreed with the proposal of a short training course for Afghan students and said that KMU was ready to provide training to Afghan students in all fields of medicine for which the Afghan government through the relevant agencies of the Government of Pakistan may initiate a viable programme.

He welcomed the invitation of the Afghan Consul General to open an Afghan campus of KMU in Afghanistan and said that it would be an honor for KMU to open a sub-campus of its own inside Afghanistan.

He thanked the Afghan Consul General for visiting KMU and assured him that he would personally take personal interest in resolving the issues of Afghan students on priority basis.

Earlier, Afghan Consul General Najibullah Ahmadzai raised the issues of Afghan students related to hostels, scholarships and examinations with MU authorities, while later KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq and Consul General Najibullah Ahmad had a detailed discussion with a delegation of Afghan students regarding their problems and assured that their problems would be resolved immediately.