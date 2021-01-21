Afzaal Ahmed Kauser assumes charge as DIG (Operations)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :An officer of Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) Afzaal Ahmed Kauser on Thursday assumed charged as Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad Police (Operations).

Earlier, he has served as CPO Rawalpindi, CPO Faisalabad and RPO Sargodha.

After assuming the charge, he said that every possible effort would be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens through best policing measures.

He said that prevention of crime would be among his top priority and effective policing would be ensured through cooperation of citizens.