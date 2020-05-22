Agriculture dept. in collaboration with Army eradicated Locust:

Assistant Director Plants Protection Rana Zulfiqar Ali said the agriculture and revenue departments in collaboration with the Army have made it possible to eradicate the locusts from the district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Assistant Director Plants Protection Rana Zulfiqar Ali said the agriculture and revenue departments in collaboration with the Army have made it possible to eradicate the locusts from the district.

The assistant director plants protection has expressed the views while briefing the Director Pest Warming Dr. Riaz Hussain during his visit in Mianwali.

On the directions of DG Pest Warming Punjab Dr. Anjum Ali Bhutta the director pest warming Dr. Riaz Hussain along with AD Plant Protection Rana Zulfiqar visited the locust affected areas of Mianwali district including Rokhary, Muzaffarpur Janubi, Muzaffarpur Shumali and Shahbaz Khel.

The detector Dr. Riaz Hessian was told that cluster of locust were entered in Mianwali district from KPK adding that after marking the presence of locusts in 15 areas ogf the district agriculture extension and agricultural plant protection in collaboration with the Army had started anti-locust combat operation and made it possible to eradicate the locusts from the district.

He further told that measures were being taken in the areas to eradicate its previous eggs and newborn ducks adding that teams were plowing in the areas and doing poisonous spray to kill the newborn ducks.