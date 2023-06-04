UrduPoint.com

Agro Deptt. Seals Factory On Manufacturing Fake Pesticides, Fertilizer

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Agro Deptt. seals factory on manufacturing fake pesticides, fertilizer

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The agricultural department's team on Sunday raided at a factory, situated at Vehari-Burewala road, which involved in manufacturing fake pesticides, fertilizer and also managed to arrest two accused.

The team also directed to seal the factory on the spot.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Asif Hussain Shah, a special team of the agriculture department conducted a raid at Pengold factory and checked the quality of pesticides and fertilizer being manufactured at the factory.

The team found pesticides and fertilizer as fake and arrested two accused in this regard.

The team also recovered an ample quantity of fake pesticides and fertilizer, fake labels and empty bottles from the factory. Case has also been registered against the factory owners, however, samples of the pesticides have been sent to laboratory for further investigations, officials sources said.

