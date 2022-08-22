AIGP gets briefing from JIT in Layyah pornography case

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq on Monday received a detailed briefing from Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the Layyah Pornography and ordered arrest of all the characters attached to the case.

Additional IG heaped praise on JIT for the progress made so far and announced to award cash prizes and appreciation certificates to JIT members.

SP Rab Nawaz Tulla, the JIT head, said that the dog used in pornography had already been recovered.

He further said that a man namely Faiz Bhuld, who claims to be a media person had also been arrested.

Faiz called Kiran, the complainant who later turned out to be accused, and talked to her for 14426 seconds from the day of first FIR in PS Chobara and played his role in making 46 mock Names for her.

The money received in lure had also been recovered from the accused, south Punjab police spokesman said.

A laptop had been recovered from the accused the data was being analyzed that might help in widening the investigations further, he said.