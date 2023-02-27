UrduPoint.com

Aiming For Peace, Mindful About Defence: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Aiming for peace, mindful about defence: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan was committed to ensuring peace with all countries, however, was mindful of securing its frontiers.

"While we aim for peace with all, we are mindful of our duty to defend the country," he said in a tweet as the nation celebrated the 'Surprise Day'.

The day marked the fourth anniversary to pay tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for downing two Indian fighter jets for violating the country's airspace. One of the Indian pilots was captured but was later handed over to New Delhi as a gesture of peace.

The prime minister said, "Today the nation pays rich tribute to PAF for a befitting response to the Indian violation of Pakistan's air space on the pretext of false flag Pulwama attack."He stressed that Pakistan was 'mindful' of its defence and said, "Let no one make any mistake about it."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister New Delhi All Pulwama Attack

Recent Stories

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

31 minutes ago
 Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

41 minutes ago
 Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Rel ..

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

52 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of incit ..

Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of inciting public against state insti ..

58 minutes ago
 4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being ob ..

4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being observed today

1 hour ago
 PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmiss ..

PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmission project this week

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.