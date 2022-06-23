UrduPoint.com

AIOU Expands Its Educational Network To Far Flung Areas

Published June 23, 2022

AIOU expands its educational network to far flung areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is continuing its efforts to expand its educational network across Pakistan including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to provide educational facilities to the people of remote and backward areas.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum himself is overseeing this expansion process.

The construction work of Gwadar, Mithi, Moro, and Sukkur Regional Campus buildings has been completed while the construction work of Sargodha, Sahiwal, Attock, Kalat, Gilgit, Sheikhupura, Rawalkot, and Hyderabad Regional Campus buildings will be started soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Vice Chancellor is on a mission to relocate the university's regional campuses from rented accommodation to their own buildings.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum congratulated the people of the entire province especially Gwadar district on the completion of the construction of campus building which would be inaugurated soon.

He said that the campus has all the facilities to meet the needs of the ever-changing dynamic and technology-oriented modern educational system.

The newly constructed building has a state-of-the-art computer laboratory which is equipped with the latest technology. Moreover, it has a digital library, smart classrooms, IT lab, and a multipurpose hall.

The students of this region will utilize computer laboratory and internet facilities to accomplish their academic tasks free of cost.

More Stories From Pakistan

