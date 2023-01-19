UrduPoint.com

AIOU Issued Around 2.5 Lac Degrees, Certificates In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

AIOU issued around 2.5 lac degrees, certificates in 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has issued certificates and degrees to almost 2.5 lac students enrolled in various programs from matriculation to Ph.D in the Calendar year 2022, and more than fifty thousand certificates and degrees were verified as well.

According to the AIOU, it is an honor for university that hundreds of thousands of students graduate every year and are able to play a role in the socioeconomic development of the country.

AIOU administration has prepared an academic calendar and the heads of all departments are instructed to manage all the academic activities as per that calendar.

Admissions, examinations, assignment schedules, result announcements, and issuance of certificates and degrees are done according to the defined schedule.

It is pertinent to mention here that Allama Iqbal Open University is the largest university in the country in terms of the number of students.

The total number of enrolled students in AIOU is more than the total number of students in all educational institutions across the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

