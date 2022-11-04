UrduPoint.com

AIOU Organizes Lecture On Iqbal And Ishq E Rasool (SAWW)

Published November 04, 2022 | 04:10 PM

AIOU organizes lecture on Iqbal and Ishq e Rasool (SAWW)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Iqbal Chair on Tasawwuf and Muslim Thoughts, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized a seminar on "Iqbal and Ishq e Rasool (SAWW)" on Friday.

Head, Iqbal Chair, Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik presided over the event.

A well-known philosopher, researcher, and religious scholar of the country, Dr. Habib-ur-Rahman Asim, gave a detailed lecture on "Iqbal and Ishq Rasool (SAWW)".

Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rahman, Dr. Abdul Wajid Tabassum, faculty members and students also attended the seminar.

Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman Asim, in his lecture, said that the love of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is an integral part of our faith, and being Muslim is our only way to success in this world and hereafter.

He said that there is a need for academic events at the university level to instill the love of Rasool (PBUH) in the new generation.

Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman Asim further said that Allama Iqbal had deep love and affection for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his poetry revolves around Ishq E Rasool(SAWW) and obedience to the Rasool(SAWW).

Iqbal had extensive knowledge of the Qur'an, which is the reason for the fragrance of Ishq e Rasool (SAWW) in his poetry.

He said that there is a lot of darkness of hopelessness in society and the love of Muhammad (PBUH) is the only way to remove it.

Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik said that Allama Iqbal's heart was full of love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, has established the Iqbal Chair along with other two chairs in the Center of Excellence of the University, where academic events are being held continuously.

Professor Muhammad Rafiq Tahir explained the aims and objectives of the Center of Excellence and said that after Rabi-ul-Awwal, it is the month of Iqbal and we will organize more events under Iqbal Chair on Tasawwuf Muslim thoughts to know Iqbal.

