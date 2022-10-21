AIOU organizes seminar on Political Map of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :An awareness seminar on the "Political Map of Pakistan" was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here Friday.

The speakers emphasized the need to make the new generation aware of the areas included in the new map of Pakistan.

They said that the map was the interpreter of the aspirations of the Pakistani nation which reflected our destination and the dream that their ancestors saw.

Senior academicians and historians from Quaid-e-Azam University, International Islamic University, Allama Iqbal Open University and representatives of Junagadh state also participated in the event. Rana Tariq Javed, Director of Student Affairs, Allama Iqbal Open University, hosted the seminar.

Dr. Syed Akmal Hussain Shah, Professor at International Islamic University explained the audience about the importance of the political map of Pakistan. He spoke in detail about the states, localities, and regions of Jammu and Kashmir as per the new political map.

He said that Junagadh was the first princely state to sign the document of accession to Pakistan on September 15, 1947.

He said that on November 9, 1947, India attacked Junagadh and we celebrated it as a black day because on this date, Indian forces occupied Junagadh.

Asif Awan said that before the partition of India, there were 562 princely states in the Indian subcontinent, in which Junagadh was the second largest state. Dr. Farooq Dar and Dr. Kishwar Sultana also explained the importance of the political map and the details of the new areas added.

Rana Tariq Javed, in his vote of thanks, said that Vice-Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Al Qayyum and Registrar, Raja Umar Younis had given special instructions for conducting this seminar.

He said that awareness seminars were also being organized in the regional campuses.