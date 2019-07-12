UrduPoint.com
AIOU To Accept Web-based Results For Coming Admissions

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will accept web-based provincial certificate (result) to facilitate its students to take admissions in autumn 2019 semester.

The admissions for the forthcoming autumn will take place from July 15 for various academic programs including F.A. MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face), a press release said on Friday.

  The University has already declared final results of its Arabic Teacher Training Course (ATTC), Primary Teaching Certificate (PTC) and Certificate of Teaching (CT).

According to the Controller Exams, result of Matric will be announced next week. The announced results will be placed at the University's official website and simultaneously, result intimation cards will be issued to the students at their postal address.

To facilitate the students for continuing future study, the web-based results will be accepted.

The results of FA,BA and B.Ed programs would also be declared soon.

According to the Controller exams, the process of announcing results of various programs is being expedited as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

The University has developed annual academic road-map to facilitate the students in their academic pursuits. Quality and transparency are being strictly followed in the entire examination and admission process.

