AIOU's Fourth Batch Of Vocational Training In GB Concluded

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

AIOU's fourth batch of vocational training in GB concluded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Vocational education is an important tool of economic stability of any society and the efforts of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to equip the youth with vocational education will be beneficial in the social and economic development of the country. The AIOU is providing commendable services in the field of vocational education.

This was stated by Minister for Education, Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Mohammad Azam Khan at Karakoram International University, Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday while addressing the graduation ceremony of the fourth batch of the six-week training vocational training course for youth in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Shigar, and Ghizer. Introducing hotel management courses for the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan will boost the tourism sector with proper hospitality in tourist destinations, he expressed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the AIOU has started skill development courses in these areas with the support of Alight Pakistan and the TAF Foundation. More than 250 male and female students have graduated in the last one and a half years.

The Education Minister GB appreciated the services of AIOU, Alight Pakistan and TAF Foundation for offering skill-based training courses for youth.

Representatives of the Directorate of Technical Education and Skill Development (GB), Ministry of Tourism, Serena Shigar Fort, TAF Foundation, and National Commission for Human Development were present at the ceremony.

Focal person of the University, Dr. Zahid Majeed, said that the hotel industry sector is on the way to rapid development, keeping this need in view, the Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum had given instructions to launch this course.

He said that the graduating youth will get honorable employment opportunities. Regional Director, Alight Pakistan, Dr. Tariq Cheema said that AIOU, Alight Pakistan, and TAF Foundation jointly provide skills courses to the youth.

We are trying to provide the best opportunity to shape the future and this process of providing skills, education and training will continue in Gilgit-Baltistan.

