AJK Govt Approves Vacancies Of Computer Instructors For 318 Educational Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:55 PM

A high-level meeting of Azad Jammu & Kashmir government Wednesday approved the vacancies of computer instructors on permanent basis for 318 computer laboratories functioning in the public-sector educational institutions across the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) : A high-level meeting of Azad Jammu & Kashmir government Wednesday approved the vacancies of computer instructors on permanent basis for 318 computer laboratories functioning in the public-sector educational institutions across the state.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan chaired the meeting held in the State metropolis.

The notification of these vacancies has been issued by the Azad Kashmir Finance department.

Briefing the audience of the salient features of launching of the skilled man power in the computer labs, the AJK education Minister Barrister Iftikhar Gilani said that the present government has appointed over ten thousand eligible persons purely on merit and added that the vacancies of computer instructors would also be filled on merit.

Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that government is determined to offer employment purely on merit to eligible persons.

Haider said government has introduced NTS as a result of which qualified and talented teachers were inducted in the education departments which helped improve the education standard in the state.

He revealed that the admission percentage in the government-run educational institutions has also been increased by 25 percent.

