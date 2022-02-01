AJK PM reviews progress on development projects.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday chaired a meeting of the public works and communication department to review the progress on different projects

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday chaired a meeting of the public works and communication department to review the progress on different projects.

The meeting approved the purchase of modern machinery for maintenance of highways during rains and snowfall and decided an immediate release of Rs200 million for improvement of highways.

The prime minister was informed during the meeting that there were 160 places across AJK where the chances of accidents due to lack of road safety are very high. In order to ensure safety at these places, protection walls are to be constructed and PC-1 of this project had been prepared on an emergency basis and work will be started soon after getting approval from the relevant forums.

The prime minister was also briefed about the Kashmir Highway that the initial report regarding the project will be prepared on February 20 while the feasibility report will be completed by the end of April, after which the PC-1 of the project will be completed by end of May.

Referring to the New Kashmir Development Project, it was informed in the meeting that Rs14.90 billion had been allocated for this project under which 20 km of roads will be provided in each constituency for which PC-1 was ready.

The prime minister directed all the work related to the New Kashmir Development Project would be completed by February 20 and approval be sought from the relevant forum.

He was informed that during the last six months construction work of 313 km roads had been started including Dudhniyal Sharda 16 km road, Jandala Pir Gali 9 km road and Jatlan Ali Beg 4 km road.

Addressing the meeting Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that the best road infrastructure is essential for the development and prosperity of Azad Kashmir and especially for the promotion of tourism and added that the improvement of highways is essential for development of any area.

He said the PTI government will ensure the up gradation and improvement of all highways in AJK so that better transportation facilities are available to the people.

The prime minister said that the Highways Department has been working on the fast track for the last two months and it should be further improved.

He urged the officials to ensure completion of projects within the stipulated time to drop the fruits of development at the door steps of the common man.

He said that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the PTI government has started the work of upgrading highways in the first phase for the promotion of tourism in AJK and added that the government of Pakistan has extended generous financial support to the government of Azad Kashmir to complete the developmental projects for the welfare of the people of the state.

He said whenever the Prime Minister of Pakistan met me he always spoke about the welfare of the poor and middle class and stressed on giving relief to the lower class and bringing them up.

The prime minister said that he wanted the results of development projects to be visible on the ground and no slackness or negligence will be tolerated in the completion of development projects.

Earlier, the prime minister was informed that during the last rains and snowfall, the Highways Department along with other concerned departments was always busy to maintain the highways. At present, all the highways of Azad Kashmir had been restored. However, due to heavy snowfall at Aliabad Haji Pir Bhedi Road in Haveli District, it took more time to restore the highway while the staff of the Highways Department was continuously removing snow from this highway.

The prime minister commended the role of the Minister for Communications, Secretary and all concerned officials for their excellent work during the last rains and snowfall.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Communications and Public Works Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary, Secretary Works and other concerned officials.