More steps stressed for provision of better facilities to citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Musarrat Zaman has directed the officials concerned to take more steps to ensure the efficient provision of basic facilities to people.

He was chairing a meeting that discussed various matters regarding public service delivery.

According to the district administration, the meeting also reviewed the performance of various departments and field staff.

During the meeting, district officials briefed on ongoing public service initiatives, challenges being faced, and plans.

The DC issued directives aimed at further improving service delivery and ensuring efficient provision of basic facilities to the public.

He said it was top priority of the district administration to ensure timely and quality services for the citizens, and that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Later in the day, under the provincial government's Open Door Policy, the deputy commissioner also held meetings with local elders, community leaders, and youth from various backgrounds.

During these interactions, citizens shared their concerns, grievances, and suggestions, all of which were attentively heard by the DC.

He issued directives on the spot to the concerned departments for the prompt and priority-based resolution of the highlighted issues.