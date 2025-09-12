Meeting reviews impacts of recent floods on cotton crop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday chaired a meeting to review the impacts of recent large-scale floods on cotton production, possible shortages, and supply chain disruptions.

Discussions also focused on enhancing productivity, supporting farmers with better inputs, and boosting exports under the Agricultural Transformation Plan, a press release issued by the office of Deputy Prime Minister said.

During the meeting, it was noted that challenges such as water scarcity, climate change, quality seed, pesticides and outdated technology required urgent attention.

The DPM/FM underlined the need for climate-smart agriculture, investment in research, and stronger coordination between the Government, Industry and the farmers.

The meeting was attended by Ministers for food, Finance & Commerce, Planning, SAPMs Tariq Bajwa & Industries, Secretary Food, and officials from Federal & Provincial Departments.