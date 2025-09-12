Open Menu

Faisalabad’s Kutchehry Bazaar To Go Wire-free In Rs 700m Beautification Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Faisalabad’s Kutchehry Bazaar to go wire-free in Rs 700m beautification drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has directed the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to begin work on making Kutchehry Bazaar wire-free, as part of a major urban beautification initiative around the historic Clock Tower.

A total of Rs 700 million will be allocated for the project, with Rs 300 million provided by the Municipal Corporation and the remaining Rs 400 million arranged by FESCO from its own resources.

The project will be launched from Kutchehry Bazaar, which will be given an upgraded and visually appealing look. Under the plan, electricity, gas, and WASA utility lines will be laid underground across all eight bazaars radiating from the Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar).

Commissioner Anwar shared these details while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party held on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Amir Raza, and officers from other relevant departments were also present.

The commissioner also instructed authorities to accelerate the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the bazaars. In addition, a food court and pedestrian walkways will be developed around the Clock Tower to enhance the nighttime experience for citizens. The project also includes structural improvements to buildings in the area.

Commissioner Anwar said the initiative would mark a milestone in improving urban infrastructure and enhancing the beauty of the city.

