Akbar Ayub Khan Takes Charge Of Local Government, Rural Development Department

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akbar Ayub Khan on Tuesday took charge of his office after taking oath.

The new minister was given a detailed briefing about functions and mandate of the department.

Addressing the officers, he expressed gratitude to the high leadership for assigning local government and rural development department portfolio, adding he made every fort for the uplift of education sector and continued reforms process in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also expressed thanks to the staff of the education department for extending their support in implementation of reforms and cooperation in routine work.

He vowed to do extra for development of local government and rural development department, adding he would ensure timely completion of masses' welfare-oriented projects besides launching new projects.

He said more focus would be given on the development of the merged tribal districts so that its people could get benefits in wake of the merger.

He said that work on digitalization policy would be further expedited.

He said that local government sector played a key role in prosperity and development of province and added that its importance with regard to resolution of public problems could not be overlooked.

