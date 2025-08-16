Al-Khidmat Razi Hospital in Kahuta commences operations, offers quality healthcare"

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Al-Khidmat Razi Hospital, established at a cost of Rs 80 million in Tehsil Kahuta, has commenced its regular operations.

According to APP correspondent, the hospital's inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent leaders, businessmen, and citizens.

The hospital is equipped with modern facilities, including a gynecology department, medical test laboratory, X-ray unit, operation theater, and 24-hour emergency services.

Patients will receive treatment at half the cost, while destitute and deserving patients will be treated free of charge through the Patient Welfare Fund.

Al-Khidmat Foundation announced a contribution of Rs 1 million to the Patient Welfare Fund, and local businessmen and citizens also donated funds on the spot.

The hospital aims to provide quality medical care to the local population and beyond.

The hospital's construction has been completed in the first phase, and plans are underway to increase the number of beds to 60 in the second phase.

The hospital is expected to benefit not only the local population but also patients from surrounding areas, including Azad Kashmir and adjacent villages.

The inauguration ceremony was addressed by prominent leaders, highlighting the importance of the hospital in providing quality medical care to the community. The event demonstrated the community's support for the hospital and its commitment to improving healthcare services.

