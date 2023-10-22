Al-Raziq Trust oath-taking at SCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) An oath-taking ceremony of the "Al-Raziq Trust" Sialkot, a charitable organization established for public welfare, was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Vice President (VP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Amer Majeed Sheikh and Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani participated in the swearing-in ceremony as the special guests.

Vice President (VP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Amer Majeed Sheikh, presenting the note of thanks, said, "The main objectives of the trust are to encourage women to participate in business activities, provide them with business skills and support them in finding jobs, provide blood and treatment facilities for children suffering from thalassaemia and important welfare and social objectives like promotion of education.

"

He appeal to the business community of Sialkot and all philanthropists to fully cooperate with individuals and institutions who have dedicated their lives to service to humanity.

Al Raziq Trust Chairperson Amina Ahmed said that she was very happy because of her dream being realized. She said that several MoUs were also signed with business organizations, hospitals and welfare organizations for smooth implementation of the objectives.

The event was also attended by Secretary General "Al Raziq Trust" Khadija, Co-Founder Khawaja Abdul Moeed, President Usman Ghaman, Director Noman Ali, Abu Bakar Amjad, Ammar Ahmed, Aizaz Murad and Saima.