Aleem Khan Criticizes Ayaz Sadiq For Irresponsible Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 11:47 PM

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Ayaz Sadiq and his party can go to any extent for coming into power

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Ayaz Sadiq and his party can go to any extent for coming into power.

He said this while commenting on the press conference of Ayaz Sadiq here on Saturday.

He said that stubborness of Ayaz Sadiq had crossed all the limits, adding that Ayaz Sadiq's statement was not only anti state but against the constitution as well.

Aleem Khan said that Ayaz Sadiq should be afraid of the reaction of the people.

He said that the entire nation was standing with Pakistan Army and fullyacknowledge their unprecedented sacrifices rendered for the integrityand defence of the country.

