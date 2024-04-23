Algerian Ambassador, MD APP Discuss News Cooperation Between Official News Agencies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Algerian Ambassador to Pakistan Brahim Romani Tuesday called on Managing Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Muhammad Asim Khichi and discussed news cooperation between the official news agencies of both countries.
The Ambassador was keen to sign the news exchange agreement between Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Algerian Press Service (APS).
Ambassador Brahim Romani said its an era of information and technology and both the official news agencies should cooperate on exchange of mutual news and information.
He said communication linkages between two countries would pave way for future contacts including people to people, media, cultural, business, tourism, energy and others sectors for bringing two nations more closer.
He said the two sides should strengthen exchanges and make joint efforts to enhance news cooperation.
Managing Director APP assured Algerian Ambassador that the signing agreement would be expedited to enhance news cooperation between two official news agencies and also express his willingness to deepen relations between two brotherly countries.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Assembly refers two bills to committees10 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz felicitates Raisi on 45th Islamic revolution anniversary10 minutes ago
-
Chairman JCSC confers civil awards to eminent scientists, engineers20 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Girls Guide Association visits Virtual Women Police Station30 minutes ago
-
Govt's priority to protect life, property of people: DC40 minutes ago
-
DC directs cleaning of drains ahead immediately ahead of rain40 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt releases long awaited funds for local councils40 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt wants to address travelling problems of student through motorbike scheme: minister50 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas to observe World Immunization Week50 minutes ago
-
Rs.788.8m fine imposed on 7523 electricity thieves, 6159 arrested in 227 days: FESCO spokesman50 minutes ago
-
International vloggers witness National Assembly session50 minutes ago
-
SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan on April 24 to repair pipelines60 minutes ago