Algerian Ambassador, MD APP discuss news cooperation between official news agencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Algerian Ambassador to Pakistan Brahim Romani Tuesday called on Managing Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Muhammad Asim Khichi and discussed news cooperation between the official news agencies of both countries.

The Ambassador was keen to sign the news exchange agreement between Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Algerian Press Service (APS).

Ambassador Brahim Romani said its an era of information and technology and both the official news agencies should cooperate on exchange of mutual news and information.

He said communication linkages between two countries would pave way for future contacts including people to people, media, cultural, business, tourism, energy and others sectors for bringing two nations more closer.

He said the two sides should strengthen exchanges and make joint efforts to enhance news cooperation.

Managing Director APP assured Algerian Ambassador that the signing agreement would be expedited to enhance news cooperation between two official news agencies and also express his willingness to deepen relations between two brotherly countries.