Ali Advises Students To Make Career Decisions Based On Future Environmental, Sectoral Needs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Ali advises students to make career decisions based on future environmental, sectoral needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali, on Wednesday advised the students to make their career decisions based on future environmental and sectoral needs.

While inaugurating the first-ever national-level 'Fuelling Futures Career Expo 2024,' organized by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) in collaboration with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), he highlighted the critical nature of the energy and minerals sectors, encouraging students to explore career paths in these areas.

The event witnessed an overwhelming attendance of students, faculty, and company representatives.

Muhammad Ali said that the Expo is planned for students to explore career opportunities with energy and minerals being showcased by respective companies in the event.

The energy minister noted that there is massive transformation happening in the Energy sector globally and the commodity should be affordable, accessible, and sustainable for the consumers.

He said that Pakistan is energy deficient and an oil importer, and there is an opportunity to convert the energy deficiency country into the surplus.

“There are many in-demand mineral resources in the country with opportunities for their extraction in the future,” he added.

MD and CEO PPL Imran Abbasy on the occasion welcomed the large number of students from across the country and thanked the participating companies and universities for making the two-day Career Expo a success.

He said that the platform provides an opportunity for students to interact with the leaders of the energy and minerals industry and to learn from their experiences with the view to selecting, pursuing careers in the Oil, Gas, and Mineral sector.

Around 5000 students from across Pakistan along with faculty members and staff of around 30 universities and schools have participated in the event.

The managing directors, senior management, and staff of 14 oil, gas, and mineral companies also attended the Expo.

Expo with the theme, ‘Fuelling the Future,’ comprised company presentations, sessions on the significance of the oil, gas, and mineral sector and opportunities, besides various career counseling dialogues and company and university stalls at the venue.

