Ali Amin Khan wins NA-44 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Ali Amin Khan has won the election for the National Assembly constituency from NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan-I by securing 93,443 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat-e-Ulema islam Pakistan candidate Fazal Ur Rehman, who bagged 59,922 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 55.51 percent.