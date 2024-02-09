Open Menu

Ali Jadoon Wins NA-17 Election

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 04:40 AM

Ali Jadoon wins NA-17 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Ali Khan Jadoon has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-17 Abbottabad-II by securing 97,177 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mohabbat Khan of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, who bagged 44,522 votes.

The overall voters' turnout remained 44.37 percent.

