Ali Jadoon Wins NA-17 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 04:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Ali Khan Jadoon has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-17 Abbottabad-II by securing 97,177 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mohabbat Khan of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, who bagged 44,522 votes.
The overall voters' turnout remained 44.37 percent.
