All are elected, this house should not be debased: Qasim Soori

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) PML-N spokesperson and MNA Maryam Aurangzeb has said in the National Assembly (NA) that this third budget is third class performance of incapable and incompetent selected government.Giving warning to Maryam Aurangzeb for using the word selected , deputy speaker NA Qasim Soori said " you are all elected.

Don't debase the house.Maryam Aurangzeb said Prime Minister (PM) addressed the nation twice and opposition remained target during first container address of tv Star PM. In his second address the capitalists were browbeaten.

PM said he would move forward the economy of eggs, calves and buffaloes. The loaf of bread was snatched from the mouth of poor people and employees by presenting budget for three times. In his third address threats were hurled on the masses.

The price of roti has been increased from Rs 11 to Rs 25.It was said that jobs would be created in such larger number that people from abroad would come to get jobs but jobs have been given who were defeated in the election., she remarked.Former PM Nawaz Sharif is in jail.

I salute him as he has not been deterred and nor has caved in before any pressure, she added. You have come to power by sending Nawaz Sharif to jail, she remarked.ANP MNA Haider Hoti said all the institutions have become paralyzed as the prices of petroleum products have increased by 90 percent as compared to erstwhile governments.

Government should increase salary of employees by 25 percent. Tax levied on tobacco should be withdrawn.He demanded that production orders of Mohsin Dawar should be issued like Asif Ali Zardari.

We have reservations about the commission which has been constituted.Alim Mir Khan of PTI said 90 percent prisoners from Sindh jails have died for want of treatment but our opposition leader are striving to go outside the country for their treatment.

Clean water is not available in Karachi. Karachi needs 1100 gallons water but only 400 gallons is being supplied. Revenge of vote is being taken from people.He said 6000 schools were closed in Karachi during the last five years.

60000 children stand deprived of education facility in Karachi and on the other hand 600 billion rupees have been spent on education.

Who will pay tax to you in the prevailing situation. Ambulance service is not available in Karachi.He held police is being run by people like Rao Anwar who do nothing except killing people.

Who are protesting over the issue of 18th amendment should tell what they have done for Karachi during the last 12 years. .Ali Khan said that we will cooperate with cultivators of tobacco and there will be no additional tax on tobacco.Hina Rabbani Khar said the problems are not resolved by repeating the words IMF budget.

A retired Brigadier lost his life in banami ehtesab. How the country will make progress when prime minister and ministers say hold them from neck, drag them and slap them.State minister Shahryar Afridi said we are running our business with the goods manufactured by the foreigners.

We are even obtaining renovation related items from other countries.He said no one can use provincial card now. Everyone will have to render account. Pakistani nation can tolerate hunger poverty and unemployment but it can not tolerate attack on honor and dignity.Shehryar Khan Afridi said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will succeed in transforming this country and earn a respectable place for the country in the comity of nations.He said nobody is above the law and the corrupt elements will face accountability at all costs.Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal said the present government is giving special importance to the development of Balochistan province.

She said it is the first time that fourteen percent of the total Federal budget has been allocated for Balochistan. She said it is also the first time that the government is reaching out to the poorest of the poor.Hussain Elahi said previous PML (N) government is responsible for the current economic situation of the country.

She said the previous government also did not pay any attention to bring improvement in the education and health sectors. He appreciated the incumbent government for focusing on the human development.