Open Menu

All-Girls Remote Healthcare Team Wins Pakistan's First 5G Innovation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 06:02 PM

All-Girls Remote Healthcare team wins Pakistan's first 5G Innovation

The all-girls team 'Patronus' from the FAST NUCES Islamabad has claimed the winning title of Pakistan's first 5G Innovation Hackathon powered by Jazz and NUST with Code for Pakistan (CfP) and Huawei serving as the implementation and technology partners, respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The all-girls team 'Patronus' from the FAST NUCES Islamabad has claimed the winning title of Pakistan's first 5G Innovation Hackathon powered by Jazz and NUST with Code for Pakistan (CfP) and Huawei serving as the implementation and technology partners, respectively.

The winning team worked on an innovative 5G-powered health monitoring system that leverages Wi-Fi signals, specifically Channel State Information (CSI) data, to accurately detect falls, and analyze heart and breathing rates, said a news release.

Securing second place in the hackathon was the 'Cellular V2X Enhancement' team from the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI), presenting a pioneering effort in the transportation sector, integrating vehicles into the 5G network, and fostering advanced communication between vehicles, traffic management systems, and pedestrians.

Commenting on the success of the hackathon, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said, “The successful conclusion of Pakistan's first 5G Innovation Hackathon marks a significant milestone in our journey towards leveraging technology to improve the lives and livelihoods of millions of Pakistanis. Through initiatives like these, we aim to empower the brightest minds in Pakistan to drive innovation and address pressing challenges facing our society."

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Baber Majid Bhatti, CEO of the National Information Technology Board (NITB), emphasized the importance of initiatives like the 5G Innovation Hackathon in building a strong foundation for Pakistan's digital future.

He said, "By harnessing the power of 5G technology and fostering innovation, we can address critical challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth and development."

Also speaking on the occasion, Maj General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, Chairman of PTA, said, “The 5G Innovation Hackathon underscores the importance of collaboration and innovation in preparing Pakistan for the digital future. Events like these not only foster creativity but also provide valuable insights that can inform policy decisions and drive the adoption of advanced technologies."

The awards follow months of mentorship by industry leaders and subject matter specialists at Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Lab set up by Jazz in December 2022. With its state-of-the-art facilities and collaborative environment, the lab is driving research and innovation in 5G technology across various sectors.

Out of 370 applicants, six finalist teams, comprising FAST NUCES, Islamabad; PNEC NUST, Karachi; an individual from Islamabad; GIKI, Swabi; National Science and Technology Park (NSTP), Islamabad; and UET, Peshawar, were shortlisted to showcase their innovative projects at the hackathon. The event featured a range of innovative projects leveraging 5G technology to revolutionize various sectors of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Vehicles Traffic University Of Engineering And Technology 5G December National University Event From Industry Jazz Million Huawei

Recent Stories

Jam Kamal Khan assumes Office as Federal Minister ..

Jam Kamal Khan assumes Office as Federal Minister for Commerce

3 minutes ago
 Stocks push higher before US inflation data

Stocks push higher before US inflation data

3 minutes ago
 CCP conducts sector specific workshop for micro- f ..

CCP conducts sector specific workshop for micro- finance banks

3 minutes ago
 ADB, WAPDA discuss financial assistance for water ..

ADB, WAPDA discuss financial assistance for water and hydropower projects

3 minutes ago
 How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her ..

How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her calls?

32 minutes ago
 Draw of Rs40,000 prize bond held

Draw of Rs40,000 prize bond held

3 minutes ago
Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables

Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables

19 minutes ago
 Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in ..

Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in HBL PSL 9 season

19 minutes ago
 Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, s ..

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports

PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports

19 minutes ago
 President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

3 hours ago
 SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate

SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan