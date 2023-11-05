All necessary facilities will be provided at polling stations before general elections: DC Sangahar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja has said that casting vote was a national obligation and emphasized that by exercising the right to vote, individuals could select better representatives for the bright future of nation. While talking to APP here Sunday, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted that the responsibility of delimitation lies with the Election Commission, which has been completed and electoral lists will be displayed until the end of November.

He further mentioned that the government was diligently working to provide relief to the public in every possible way. Along with the ongoing development projects, new schemes will be initiated for the welfare of the people and development of the district.

He added that relief has been given in connection with development projects, funds have been released for the schemes and the rest of the schemes were banned under the orders of the Election Commission.

He said that a list of 904 polling stations has been given in Sanghar district regarding the general elections and the Election Commission officers and our Assistant Commissioners have visited there and facilities like water, washrooms, boundary or building condition were being checked and all these facilities will be provided at these polling stations before the election. He assured that the issue of gas load shedding, which was a nationwide concern, will soon be resolved.

APP