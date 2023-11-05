Open Menu

All Necessary Facilities Will Be Provided At Polling Stations Before General Elections: DC Sangahar

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

All necessary facilities will be provided at polling stations before general elections: DC Sangahar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja has said that casting vote was a national obligation and emphasized that by exercising the right to vote, individuals could select better representatives for the bright future of nation. While talking to APP here Sunday, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted that the responsibility of delimitation lies with the Election Commission, which has been completed and electoral lists will be displayed until the end of November.

He further mentioned that the government was diligently working to provide relief to the public in every possible way. Along with the ongoing development projects, new schemes will be initiated for the welfare of the people and development of the district.

He added that relief has been given in connection with development projects, funds have been released for the schemes and the rest of the schemes were banned under the orders of the Election Commission.

He said that a list of 904 polling stations has been given in Sanghar district regarding the general elections and the Election Commission officers and our Assistant Commissioners have visited there and facilities like water, washrooms, boundary or building condition were being checked and all these facilities will be provided at these polling stations before the election. He assured that the issue of gas load shedding, which was a nationwide concern, will soon be resolved.

APP

Related Topics

Election Load Shedding Water Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Sanghar November Gas Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

10 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

17 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

20 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

20 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

20 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

20 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan