All Ongoing Development Schemes At Kulachi Tehsil To Be Completed Timely: AC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kulachi Munir Ahmed on Friday said that concrete measures would be taken to complete all ongoing development projects within the stipulated timeline.

He expressed these views while visiting development schemes which were underway under the beautification project at Mohala Shakhi, Mohala Zarni Khel, Mohala Ranazai and Kulachi main bazaar.

He also inspected construction work on drais and sewerage lines and took stock of progress of the executive agencies on site.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality of work and in this regard an effective monitoring mechanism should be ensured.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Aneeq Anwar paid a visit to a health center Awanabad and inspected facilities for patients.

He also checked attendance of staff and availability of medicines in the health facility and said the district administration was committed to providing healthcare facilities to dwellers of the area at their doorstep.

He directed the staff concerned to ensure their presence on a daily basis in order to provide best healthcare facilities to people in a smooth manner.

