All-out Sources Being Utilized To Curb Polio In Punjab: Dr Yasmin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yamin Rashid has said the government is utilizing its all-out sources to curb polio in the province.

Chairing a meeting of the Provincial Anti-Polio Task Force held at Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday, she urged the need of making joint efforts by all stakeholders to eradicate polio.

She said that a comprehensive anti-polio campaign was being launched in 11 districts of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh and Okara from August 2 to 6.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid assured that she would personally monitor anti-polio campaign. She said that more than 9.4 million children would be administered polio vaccine during this campaign. She said the training had been imparted to all polio workers to turn this anti-polio campaign in success. She said that more than 67,000 staff members of more than 27,000 polio teams would perform their duties in the anti-polio campaign. She said that polio workers had also been trained for Corona SOPs.

The minister said that the role of parents had great importance in a successful anti-polio campaign. She urged the parents to administer polio drops to their children to protect them from lifelong disability. She said that the PTI government was determined to make a polio free Pakistan. She directed to carry anti polio campaign in an effective manner keeping in view the large population and 100 per cent target would be achieved in 11 districts. She said that all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should personally monitor the anti-polio campaign. She said that Corona vaccination target in Punjab was also being achieved successfully.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken to eradicate polio from the province.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care Sarah Aslam and Additional Secretary Sindh Irshad briefed the Health Minister on the steps taken to eradicate polio. The representatives of UNICEF and other stakeholders also expressed their views.

Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari, Additional Secretary Sundas Irshad and the representatives of UNICEF attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

