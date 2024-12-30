All Pakistan Inter Boards Sports Gala Kicks Off At PSB
All Pakistan Inter Boards Sports Gala 2024-25 organized under the aegis of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad, commenced here on Monday at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB)
This year, FBISE was proudly hosting the annual sports event, which has brought together teams from over 20 educational boards across the country, said a press release.
The opening ceremony was graced by the chief guest Secretary IBCC Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, who extended a warm welcome to all participants.
In his address, he said, “I congratulate all athletes participating in this event, as it marks a significant step toward their success. Every player should compete with dedication and sportsmanship, not only to bring honor to themselves but also to enhance the prestige of our nation.
”
Chairman FBISE, Dr. Ikram Ali Malik also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of sports alongside education.
He said, “Participation in sports is as essential as education, as it not only strengthens individuals physically but also enhances their mental health. A healthy mind resides in a healthy body, which is key to achieving success in every field of life.”
The event’s opening ceremony was attended by chairpersons of provincial educational boards, FBISE officials, and directors of physical education from all participating boards.
The Sports Gala will feature competitions in various disciplines and continue until January 7, 2025. The boys’ events are scheduled to conclude on January 3 while the girls’ competitions will commence on January 4.
