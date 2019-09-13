All rivers continue to flow normal

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, Tarbela Reservoir is at elevation of 1548.44 feet, whereas Mangla Dam is at elevation of 1222.40 feet. The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs is 11.993 MAF (87.65 % of the existing Combined Live Storage Capacity of 13.683 MAF).

Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan. Seasonal Low still persists over Northeastern Balochistan.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 3000 feet.

As predicted by the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated thunderstorm/ rain may occur over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar & Kohat Divisions) including upper catchments of river Indus and Jhelum during the same period.

No significant rainfall event has been reported during the last 24 hours.