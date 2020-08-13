All set in Karachi to mark 73rd Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Like elsewhere in the country, the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated in the metropolis, with traditional enthusiasm and the national spirit on Friday.

The Day will dawn in the provincial capital with 21 guns salute, that will be followed by another main event in connection with the independence day celebrations "change of guards ceremony" at the mausoleum of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the morning, here on Friday.

The recitation of the Holy Quran will also be held in the mosques for the martyrs of Independence Movement, besides special prayers will also be offered for the prosperity and security of the country and nation.

The National Flag hoisting ceremonies will be organized at different government and private organizations in the metropolis to mark the 73rd Independence Day of the country.

The National Flag will be waved on government and private buildings, schools, colleges and houses. Solidarity will also be expressed with the Kashmiri brethrens of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The countrymen in the metropolis have illuminated their houses, vehicles, markets, lanes, private housing societies, localities and streets with colorful buntings and lights. Portraits of our national heroes had also been placed at different roundabouts in the port city, to express their loves and pay tributes to our great leaders for their valuable contributions in the Pakistan Movement.

The Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Sindh had announced to celebrate Independence day at Provincial Assembly of Sindh in a flag hoisting ceremony, which will be held on the Day at 10 a.m.

Karachi Development Authority has also announced that a flag hoisting ceremony will be held at its headquarter in Civic Centre here at 08:55 a.m, on Friday.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani will inaugurate the 2nd Street library in Karachi, on the Independence Day, at 5 pm at Baloch Chowk Chakiwara Lyari, here.

The Jamia Binoria International University has announced to organize the Independence Day celebrations on August 16.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) had organized National Flag Hoisting ceremony at KCCI's building to mark the Independence Day on August 13 here.

Various other events will also be held in connection with the celebrations of Independence Day by different government and private organizations.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in his Independence Day message paid a glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his untiring efforts for an independent homeland "Pakistan" for the Muslims of sub-continent.

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday announced that special events will be held in all Sindh government offices on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, to mark the day with enthusiasm and national spirit.