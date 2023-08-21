Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital to be revamped with Rs 390m: commissioner

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi said here on Monday the Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot would be revamped at a cost of Rs. 390 million

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi said here on Monday the Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot would be revamped at a cost of Rs. 390 million.

Addressing a meeting after a detailed visit of the hospital, he said DHQ Hospital's electricity system would be repaired and its electric wiring would be replaced. He promised restoration of water supply, upgradation of sewerage, and reconstruction of washrooms and floor tiling to improve quality of medical facilities in the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan, Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Dr. Abdul Sattar, MS Dr. Rana Ilyas, Director Development (DD) Abdul Rauf, Deputy Director (DD) Raja Yasir, SDO Buildings Chaudhry Ejaz and Assistant Director Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz were also present.

The commissioner ordered for removing parking stands of motorcycles and vehicles inside the hospital, saying all vehicles and motorcycles should be parked at one place within the empty plots inside the hospital.

He said a separate passage and gate should be constructed for the trauma centre.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division also reviewed the proposed project of construction of blocks and expansion of 50 beds in trauma centre under private public partnership.

Earlier, Commissioner Naveed Shirazi visited the Trauma Centre, Neurosurgical, Ortho-Surgical Male/Female Wards, ICU, Emergency, Operations Theatres, Medicine Stores, Pathology Lab and Waiting Room and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to patients.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Gujranwala Division also reviewed the road construction project under the Road Rehabilitation Programme in Daska and Sambrial. He also visited Daska Stadium and directed to make a sewage scheme. He directed AC Daska to conduct immediate PCC of 50 feet of road in Civil Hospital Chowk.