Ambassador Amna Baloch highlights investment opportunities in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Tuesday highlighted the factors that made Pakistan a unique investment destination including the business friendly environment and opportunities characterized by ease of doing businesses, in addition to the availability of workforce

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Tuesday highlighted the factors that made Pakistan a unique investment destination including the business friendly environment and opportunities characterized by ease of doing businesses, in addition to the availability of workforce.

She was addressing a webinar themed "Trade and Investment Opportunities in Pakistan," organized by Pakistan Embassy in Belgium, a press release said.

The ambassador also highlighted the government's constant support for business entities investing in Pakistan which played an important role in attracting investors.

A large number of representatives from national trade and investment agencies, and business entities of Belgium & Luxemburg participated in the event.

Emphasizing the need to enhance partnerships in a shifting world, Amna Baloch said that Pakistan was a reliable partner.

“The EU regulatory framework placed Pakistan in a position to cater to the needs of the European market and the upward trajectory of trade was a tantamount of this fact,” she added.

Trade and Investment Attache Muhammed Bilal Khan apprised the participants regarding massive trade opportunities in Pakistan.

He shared that Belgium was the 6th largest trading partner of Pakistan in the EU.

However, he said, there was an immense opportunity to diversify trade, leveraging on the potential of Pakistan in manufactured as well as raw material availability.

Joint Secretary Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Atif Umer gave extensive presentation on the activities of SIFC regarding facilitation of investment in Pakistan.

The participants lauded this outreach endeavour of the embassy.