Ambassador Amna For Enhanced Collaboration Between Pak, Belgian Varsities

Published May 02, 2024

Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Thursday emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations between Belgium and Pakistan, highlighted the potential for fruitful cooperation and collaboration between universities in both countries

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Thursday emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations between Belgium and Pakistan, highlighted the potential for fruitful cooperation and collaboration between universities in both countries.

The ambassador, during her visit to the Hasselt University in Belgium, commended the varsity for its innovative approach and impressive progress across various academic disciplines.

On her arrival, she was warmly received by Director Research, library and Internationalisation, Sadia VANCAUWENBERGH.

As part of the university's annual world evening event, Ambassador Amna Baloch also visited a Pakistani food stall, where she appreciated the efforts of Pakistani students in showcasing diverse Pakistani culture and cuisine on an international platform.

This visit underscores the commitment of Pakistan to strengthen ties with Belgium academic institutions for mutual benefit.

