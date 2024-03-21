Ambassador Attends Iftaar Hosted By Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 11:28 PM
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday at an Iftaar hosted for all Resident Ambassadors accredited to the United Arab Emirates
Ambassador Tirmizi conveyed the Ramazan greetings from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.
