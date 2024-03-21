Ambassador attends Iftaar hosted by ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

Open Menu

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday at an Iftaar hosted for all Resident Ambassadors accredited to the United Arab Emirates

Ambassador Tirmizi conveyed the Ramazan greetings from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

