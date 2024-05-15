Lawmakers highlight critical issues from their respective areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Lawmakers in the National Assembly highlighted critical issues of their respective areas on Wednesday, urging the Federal and provincial governments to take decisive steps towards their resolution.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Sunni Ittehad Council leader Awais Haider Jakhar noted that the literacy rate in his constituency is 90 per cent, highlighting his record-breaking vote count in the general election.

He underscored the neglect of South Punjab's districts in terms of development, citing data that reveals a disparity where his areas receive only 18 per cent of allocated funds despite requiring 38 per cent. He demanded increased funding to spur development on par with other regions and called for enhanced medical facilities, advocating for the establishment of hospitals and a medical college in the area.

Pakistan Peoples Party member Shagufta Jumani alleged that the PTI-led government has targeted opposition leaders with false accusations.

Sunni Ittehad Council representative Aniqa Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, who secured record votes in the general elections, highlighted farmers' struggles in her constituency and urged government intervention in wheat procurement and sales.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz member Asia Naz Tanoli expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in her leadership and commended President Asif Ali Zardari on his re-election while criticizing the PTI government for failing to fulfil election promises.

Sunni Ittehad Council's Riaz Fatyana stressed the vital role of education in national progress, linking the recent wheat crisis to the hardships faced by farmers. He called for economic and political stability through meaningful negotiations, urging the National Assembly speaker to facilitate the dialogue.

Pakistan Peoples Party's Syeda Shehla Raza congratulated President Zardari on his re-election and emphasized the party's commitment to national unity and opposition to authoritarianism. She invited political parties to collaborate for the nation's welfare, advocating for dialogue and reconciliation to resolve national issues.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan), Syed Mustafa Kamal highlighted the water crisis faced by the people of Karachi and urged President Asif Ali Zardari to use his influence to address this pressing issue in the city.

He alleged that the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government arrested Rana Sanaullah Khan and Hanif Abbasi on false charges. He criticized the previous PTI government for failing to implement reforms in various institutions and invited all parties to collaborate on instituting necessary reforms.

Sardar Muhammad Yousuf of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stated that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been deprived of their rights by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He alleged that over the past 10 years, no significant steps have been taken for the development and welfare of the people of KPK.

He said that despite a decade passing since the earthquake in his area, the PTI government in the province has failed to rebuild damaged schools and hospitals. He highlighted issues with clean drinking water in the area, criticizing the PTI government, which has been in power in the province for the past 15 years, for not addressing these concerns in the Hazara division.

