Two Dead, Four Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) At least two people were killed and four others sustained injuries as the roof of a house caved in due to a gas cylinder blast here at Fazal Town near Hira Collage Sargodha, under the jurisdiction of Satellite Town Police Station, here on Wednesday morning.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Sargodha Mazhar Shah said that 14 people of a family were sleeping on rooftop of their house when a gas cylinder blast occurred. Resultantly, roof of the room caved in and Nusrullah (58), son of Enaytullah Khan and Shughufta, wife of Nusrullah, died on-the-spot while Ali Hussain, son of Imran and three others sustained injuries, whereas 10 others sustained injuries.
The bodies and injured were shifted to Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha for necessary legal formalities.
