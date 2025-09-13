Open Menu

AMC Sports Week Concludes; Abdul Razzaq Distributes Prizes

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 07:00 PM

AMC sports week concludes; Abdul Razzaq distributes prizes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Annual Sports Week of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) concluded on Saturday with a colorful ceremony. National cricket all-rounder Abdul Razzaq attended as chief guest, while Prof. Mainza was the guest of honor. The event was presided over by Principal PGMI/AMC Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal stressed the importance of sports for physical and mental growth. He said sports instill discipline, teamwork, and patience, and urged medical students to balance academics with healthy extracurricular activities.

“Youth are the nation’s most valuable asset, and their health and vitality are the need of the hour,” he added.

Abdul Razzaq distributed prizes among winners and advised students to see sports as a tool for personality building rather than just entertainment. He praised the enthusiasm of participants and lauded AMC for encouraging students to engage in healthy activities. The principal also appreciated the efforts of Prof. Muhammad Shahid, Student Sports President Muhammad Imran, Ishrat Parveen, and the organizing committee for successfully holding the event.

Recent Stories

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

46 minutes ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

2 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

2 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

2 hours ago
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

2 hours ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

2 hours ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

2 hours ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

2 hours ago
 AI poised to advance Arabic language on global sta ..

AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman

2 hours ago
 Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football tea ..

Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan