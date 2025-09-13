AMC sports week concludes; Abdul Razzaq distributes prizes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Annual Sports Week of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) concluded on Saturday with a colorful ceremony. National cricket all-rounder Abdul Razzaq attended as chief guest, while Prof. Mainza was the guest of honor. The event was presided over by Principal PGMI/AMC Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal stressed the importance of sports for physical and mental growth. He said sports instill discipline, teamwork, and patience, and urged medical students to balance academics with healthy extracurricular activities.

“Youth are the nation’s most valuable asset, and their health and vitality are the need of the hour,” he added.

Abdul Razzaq distributed prizes among winners and advised students to see sports as a tool for personality building rather than just entertainment. He praised the enthusiasm of participants and lauded AMC for encouraging students to engage in healthy activities. The principal also appreciated the efforts of Prof. Muhammad Shahid, Student Sports President Muhammad Imran, Ishrat Parveen, and the organizing committee for successfully holding the event.