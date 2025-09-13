Open Menu

Sindh Government Warns Of Impending Floods, Urges Residents To Evacuate

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 06:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Sindh government on Saturday issued a warning to residents living in the kacha (riverine) areas along the Indus River, advising them to evacuate to safer locations immediately. According to officials, a flood surge of 700,000 cusecs or more is expected to reach the Guddu Barrage within the next 24 hours due to rising water levels.

Residents living in low-lying areas and along the riverbanks are advised to relocate to safer areas to avoid potential danger. In case of any emergency or assistance, people can contact the Provincial Control Room at telephone numbers 02199222759, 02199222758, 02199222902, or 02199222967.

Additionally, residents in the Sukkur region can contact the Sukkur Control Room at 0719310834 or 0719310835. People can also reach out to PDMA at 1736 or Rescue 1122 at 1122 for assistance.

