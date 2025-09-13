Open Menu

Kitchen For Flood Affectees Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Kitchen for flood affectees inaugurated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, has inaugurated the Al-Khidmat Kitchen, set up to serve meals to people displaced by recent flash floods and currently residing in flood relief camps.

According to a press release issued by the JI Office, the kitchen has been established to prepare and serve meals twice daily to flood affectees across various relief camps. Speaking at the inauguration, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar emphasized the organization's ongoing commitment to supporting those impacted by the disaster.

He stated that the Al-Khidmat Foundation has established 187 relief camps in flood-hit areas of Bahawalpur district, offering not only shelter but also a wide range of essential services.

These include education for children, clean drinking water, meals, medicines, and medical care.

Akhtar added that mobile health units have also been deployed to provide medical assistance directly at the camps. Qualified doctors and paramedics are offering free-of-cost treatment to those in need.

Reaffirming Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Khidmat Foundation’s dedication to humanitarian service, he said, “We will continue to provide relief and support to the flood-affected families without any cost.”

