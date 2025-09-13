Kitchen For Flood Affectees Inaugurated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, has inaugurated the Al-Khidmat Kitchen, set up to serve meals to people displaced by recent flash floods and currently residing in flood relief camps.
According to a press release issued by the JI Office, the kitchen has been established to prepare and serve meals twice daily to flood affectees across various relief camps. Speaking at the inauguration, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar emphasized the organization's ongoing commitment to supporting those impacted by the disaster.
He stated that the Al-Khidmat Foundation has established 187 relief camps in flood-hit areas of Bahawalpur district, offering not only shelter but also a wide range of essential services.
These include education for children, clean drinking water, meals, medicines, and medical care.
Akhtar added that mobile health units have also been deployed to provide medical assistance directly at the camps. Qualified doctors and paramedics are offering free-of-cost treatment to those in need.
Reaffirming Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Khidmat Foundation’s dedication to humanitarian service, he said, “We will continue to provide relief and support to the flood-affected families without any cost.”
Recent Stories
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman
Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kitchen for flood affectees inaugurated1 minute ago
-
Tareen vows continued support for flood victims1 minute ago
-
Two killed, 8 injured in roof collapse11 minutes ago
-
42 outlaws behind bars; drugs & weapons recovered21 minutes ago
-
SPSC Chairman submits report to Chief Minister for the year 202421 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers arrested in police crackdown31 minutes ago
-
Over 800 people gets treatment of multiple diseases in villages41 minutes ago
-
Farewell to a legend: Eshrat Abbas, the soul of regional performing arts, is no more41 minutes ago
-
SWCCI expands role in social welfare, environment protection51 minutes ago
-
Flood water level to recede within 48 hours: Kathia1 hour ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal calls for unity, knowledge to reclaim true spirit of Islam1 hour ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 35 terrorists in South Waziristan1 hour ago