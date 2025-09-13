Sukkur Prepares For HPV Vaccination Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Sukkur, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Nadir Shahzad Khan on Saturday, to review preparations for the upcoming Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign. The campaign, scheduled from September 15 to September 27, 2025, aims to vaccinate girls aged 9-14 years against HPV in Sukkur district.
The meeting was attended by the District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioners, and officials from the health, education, and police departments. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of effective coordination among all departments to ensure the campaign's success. He directed that the vaccination process be carried out transparently and efficiently in schools and educational institutions, and that awareness be created among parents to ensure all eligible girls receive the vaccine.
The Deputy Commissioner stressed that the district administration and health department would work together to achieve the target of vaccinating 120,000 girls, with 46 first-level supervisors and 12 second-level supervisors appointed for the task. The campaign will be conducted over 12 days, with 50% of vaccinations administered in schools and the remaining 50% at other locations.
The health department briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the campaign's preparations, highlighting the importance of vaccinating all eligible girls, regardless of their educational status, to protect them from the disease. The district education officers will also be involved in the campaign to ensure its smooth implementation.
