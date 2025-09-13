Book launch, poetry symposium marks unveiling of “Bar Qaab”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Department of libraries Islamabad, in collaboration with Sukhan Foundation, hosted a distinguished book launching ceremony and poetry symposium at the Islamabad Public library to celebrate the publication of noted poet Aqeel Abbas’ collection “Bar Qaab.”

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an by Muhammad Hammad and Naat by Ms. Ishrat Naseem. The event was presided over by eminent poet, fiction writer and scholar Dr. Waheed Ahmed, while senior literary figures including Rehman Hafeez, Syed Shamsheer Hyder and Khizar Saleem Khokhar attended as guests of honor, said a press release here.

Literary critic Waqas Aziz praised the work as a meaningful contribution to modern urdu ghazal, while Usman Halim underscored its mythological references. Young critic Hasan Jameel of Wah Cantt described Aqeel Abbas as “a poet of fresh traditions,” and senior poet Rehman Hafeez lauded his creative impact on contemporary literature.

In his presidential remarks, Dr. Waheed Ahmed highlighted Aqeel Abbas’ unique allusive style, terming “Bar Qaab” a refreshing addition to the modern ghazal landscape.

The second session, moderated by poet and broadcaster Muhammad Ali Niaz, featured recitals by poets Tahir Khan, Saad Majeed, Hasan Ibn Saqi, Fakhar Kafayat, Bismil Hashmi, Aamir Qureshi, Aamir Dhaddi Rajput, Hina Qureshi, Ittifaq Butt, Waqas Aziz, Hasan Jameel, Syed Shamsheer Hyder, Rehman Hafeez, Khizar Saleem Khokhar, Aqeel Abbas, Dr. Saleem Akhtar and Dr. Waheed Ahmed.

Director General of Libraries, Sheikh Muhammad Arshad, thanked the poets and participants, calling the gathering an inspiring literary evening. “Such events will continue in the future, and my services and staff will always remain available for the promotion of literature and culture,” he remarked.

The program concluded with warm applause from the audience, marking it as a memorable and historic celebration of poetry and literary heritage.