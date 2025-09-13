Open Menu

Tareen Vows Continued Support For Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Tareen vows continued support for flood victims

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) business leader Jahangir Khan Tareen visited flood-hit areas of Khanwah Ghulwan, Lodhran, on Saturday to review relief operations and meet affected families. He also conducted an aerial survey of inundated regions.

Speaking to media, Tareen said the floods caused widespread destruction, damaging communication links and inflicting heavy losses on agriculture and the economy. He urged joint efforts for rehabilitation, warning that more floodwater may arrive. “We must upgrade infrastructure and develop systems to prevent such devastation in the future,” he said.

Tareen reiterated his commitment to public service despite quitting politics.

“I will not seek votes, but I will never stop serving the people of Lodhran,” he said, calling the district his home.

He lauded the Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) team for working 16 consecutive days to aid flood-hit families, reporting that rations were delivered to 3,000 families and 4,000 individuals were evacuated from danger zones.

He also thanked Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, district police, and Rescue 1122 for their cooperation, praising Dr. Nazir’s dedication during the crisis.

Prominent figures including CEO LPP Dr. Abdul Saboor, Abdul Khaliq Kanju, Nadeem Khan Ghulo, Mehr Ashraf Sial, Mumtaz Khan Joiya, and others were present.

