‘Digital Youth Hub’ a major step towards empowering youth: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, has said that the “Digital Youth Hub” platform is a landmark initiative aimed at empowering the country’s youth and equipping them with opportunities to excel in the modern world.

Addressing a seminar on Digital Youth Hub at the University of Child Health Sciences, Children’s Hospital here on Saturday, he said that interest-free loans worth Rs. 200 billion are being provided to young people for business ventures. Alongside this, scholarships for higher education, start-up guidance, and investment opportunities will also be made available under the programme to ensure holistic support for youth development.

Rana Mashhood highlighted that Pakistani youth are blessed with immense talent and potential. “If provided with facilities and proper guidance, they can conquer the world,” he remarked. He particularly urged students, especially female students, to register themselves on the Digital Youth Hub portal and take full advantage of the government’s initiatives. He added that the platform will not only ensure individual progress but will also contribute significantly to strengthening the national economy.

He explained that the initiative is part of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of making youth active partners in national development and aligning them with modern technology to compete in the global market.

He said the Digital Youth Hub will provide local and international scholarships so that no student is deprived of higher education due to financial constraints.

Rana Mashhood further elaborated that a structured system has been developed under the hub to offer professional guidance, career counseling, and easier access to both domestic and international employment and internship opportunities. In addition, online courses and certification programmes of international standards will be introduced to equip students with cutting-edge skills in the digital economy, freelancing, and emerging technologies.

He said that besides supporting start-ups, young people with entrepreneurial vision will be given guidance, financial assistance, and investment opportunities to help them establish themselves as self-reliant economic units capable of generating employment. “This platform is not only about education or employment—it is about building a generation that can drive innovation and economic growth,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, Rana Mashhood said that the Prime Minister’s vision is to enable Pakistani youth to showcase their abilities on the global stage, and the Digital Youth Hub is the first step towards realizing this dream. At the end of the ceremony, shields were presented to distinguished guests in recognition of their contributions.